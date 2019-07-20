Hear Nicki Minaj Remix DaBaby’s “Suge (Yea Yea)”

Nicki Minaj debuted a new episode of her “Queen Radio” show yesterday live from Los Angeles’ Power106 FM radio station, and during the show, she debuted a new remix of the DaBaby track “Suge (Yea Yea)” from his recent debut album Baby On Baby.

Nicki Minaj’s latest album Queen dropped in August 2018 featuring the singles “Bed,” “Chun-Li,” “Ganja Burn,” “Barbie Dreams,” “Good Form,” and “Hard White.” Earlier this month, the rapper cancelled a performance in Saudi Arabia due to backlash from the Human Rights Foundation and other political action groups. In June, she released a new song called “MEGATRON,” which arrived with an accompanying music video. DaBaby teamed up with Lil Baby for a new track called “Baby” earlier this week. Check out her “Suge (Yea Yea)” remix below.