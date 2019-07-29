Watch Kermit the Frog Perform With Jim James and Janet Weiss at Newport Folk Fest

Kermit the Frog made a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival this past weekend, performing alongside a band that included ex-Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss. During a rendition of that classic Muppet Movie jam “Rainbow Connection,” Kermit invited My Morning Jacket’s Jim James on stage and made it a duet.

Janet Weiss announced her departure from Sleater-Kinney earlier this month; Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker are continuing the rollout for the band’s new album The Center Won’t Hold in her absence, with three tracks already released. The album’s first single “Hurry on Home” was released back in May with an inventive Miranda July-directed lyric video. Since then, we’ve also heard “The Future Is Here” and “The Center Won’t Hold.” All the new tracks were produced by St. Vincent, who worked closely with Sleater-Kinney on the sound of the new album.

As for Jim James and My Morning Jacket, they’re currently prepping for the release of a new deluxe version of their 1999 debut The Tennessee Fire. They’re playing two nights at Red Rocks to celebrate the release on August 2 and 3.

Watch Kermit and friends do “Rainbow Connection” at the Newport Folk Festival below.