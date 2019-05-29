Sleater-Kinney Release New Single “Hurry on Home,” Announce Fall Tour Dates

Sleater-Kinney have released “Hurry on Home,” the single that was briefly teased on Mom + Pop’s website last week before all mention of the song and a forthcoming album titled The Center Won’t Hold was scrubbed from the site. The single was produced by St.Vincent, who announced she was working with the Pacific Northwest punk trio in January by sharing a photo of herself with the band in a recording studio. The band has yet to make a formal announcement about a new album, but the press release did describe the new song as “the first hint of more eagerly anticipated new music on the horizon.”

“Hurry on Home” marks the band’s first new release since their 2015 album No Cities To Love. Miranda July directed the lyric video for the new song, which you can check out below:

Sleater-Kinney has also plotted a North American tour for the fall. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. and tour dates are listed below:

OCT 9 – Fox Theater – Spokane, WA, United States

OCT 11 – Knitting Factory Boise – Boise, ID, United States

OCT 12 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT, United States

OCT 13 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO, United States

OCT 15 – Palace Theatre – Minneapolis, MN, United States

OCT 16 – The Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI, United States

OCT 18 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL, United States

OCT 20 – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall – Louisville, KY, United States

OCT 21 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN, United States

OCT 23 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA, United States

OCT 25 – The Anthem – Washington, DC, United States

OCT 26 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA, United States

OCT 27 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA, United States

OCT 29 – House of Blues – Boston, MA, United States

OCT 30 – Kings Theatre – Brooklyn, NY, United States

OCT 31 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY, United States

NOV 1 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH, United States

NOV 3 – Rebel Complex – Toronto, Canada

NOV 4 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI, United States

NOV 5 – The Pageant – St. Louis, MO, United States

NOV 7 – House of Blues – Houston, TX, United States

NOV 8 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX, United States

NOV 9 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX, United States

NOV 11 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ, United States

NOV 12 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA, United States

NOV 13 – The Observatory OC – Santa Ana, CA, United States

NOV 14 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA, United States

NOV 16 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA, United States

NOV 19 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR, United States

NOV 21 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, WA, United States

NOV 23 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA, United States