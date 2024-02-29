St. Vincent Readies New LP With Dave Grohl, Josh Freese, Cate Le Bon

St. Vincent has a new album on the way. All Born Screaming, self-produced by the artist born Annie Clark, is due April 26 through Virgin Music Group. It features a murderer’s row of contributors, including Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Stella Mogzawa and David Ralicke.

Of the project, Clark says, “There are some places, emotionally, that you can only get to by taking the long walk into the woods alone—to find out what your heart is really saying. It sounds real because it is real.” It’s the follow-up to 2021’s Daddy’s Home, which took home the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album.

First single “Broken Man” arrives with a video directed by Alex Da Corte. It was shot in Philadelphia last month and is said to capture the album’s aesthetic.

For now, St. Vincent’s only live dates are a May 24 appearance at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival and two related club shows on 5/25 in San Francisco and the following day in Napa.

St. Vincent’s All Born Screaming tracklisting:

Hell is Near

Reckless

Broken Man

Flea

Big Time Nothing

Violent Times

The Power’s Out

Sweetest Fruit

So Many Planets

All Born Screaming (featuring Cate Le Bon)