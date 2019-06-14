Sleater-Kinney Announce St. Vincent-Produced Album, Release New Song “The Future Is Here”

Sleater-Kinney brought their 10-year hiatus to a close with the release of their 2015 album No Cities to Love, and the band hasn’t slowed down since that release. After teasing that a new album would be coming in 2019 and that St. Vincent would be handling production, the trio returned with “Hurry on Home,” the first single from their upcoming album The Center Won’t Hold. Now, the band is back with the album’s release date, as well as as another new single called “The Future Is Here.”

The track opens with chilling synths and drums as Carrie Brownstein sings about scrolling through her phone first thing in the morning. “Never have I felt so goddamn lost and alone / Are you my friend? Are you there for me?” she sings with a newfound urgency.

The Center Won’t Hold is out August 16 via Mom + Pop. Last month, the band announced a series of upcoming North American tour dates in support of the album. The tour kicks off on October 9 in Spokane, Washington and wraps up November 23 in Seattle. Check out their new song “The Future Is Here,” as well as the tracklist and album art for their upcoming album, below.

The Center Won’t Hold album art:

The Center Won’t Hold tracklist:

1. “The Center Won’t Hold”

2. “Hurry on Home”

3. “Reach Out”

4. “Can I Go On”

5. “Restless”

6. “Ruins”

7. “LOVE”

8. “Bad Dance”

9. “The Future Is Here”

10. “The Dog/The Body”

11. “Broken”