Sleater-Kinney – “The Center Won’t Hold”

Sleater-Kinney have released the title track from their upcoming St. Vincent-produced album, The Center Won’t Hold. “The Center Won’t Hold” is the third track we’ve heard from the new album, following “Hurry On Home” and “The Future Is Here.”

“‘The Center Won’t Hold drops you into the world of catastrophe that touches on the election,” vocalist Corin Tucker said in statement. “And almost like a mission statement, at the end of that song, it’s like the band is finding its way out of that space by becoming a rock band.”

Earlier this month, Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss announced her departure from the band, saying in a statement that the band was “heading in a new direction and it is time for me to move on.” In response to a question on Instagram about the band’s silence on Weiss’ departure, Carrie Brownstein wrote: “What am I supposed to say? She left. We asked her to stay. We tried.”

Sleater-Kinney’s The Center Won’t Hold will arrive on August 16 via Mom + Pop. The band will still head out on tour, sans Weiss, later this fall. Listen to “The Center Won’t Hold” below.