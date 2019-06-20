Despite never setting foot in Africa, ’80s rock band Toto was able to make a successful track centering around the continent solely based on pictures and documentaries they had seen. The song features soft-rock undertones ahead of an explosive and memorable chorus, which helped it become an instant classic.

The track became the band’s first and only Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, and “Africa” has remained one of the most recognizable songs well into the 21st century. Most recently, rock band Weezer covered the track, which inspired Toto to return the favor and cover Weezer. Regardless of covers, the original song still remains a popular track and listeners will continue to “bless the rains down in Africa” for years to come.

See Toto’s full “Africa” lyrics and video below.

I hear the drums echoing tonight

But she hears only whispers of some quiet conversation

She’s coming in, 12:30 flight

The moonlit wings reflect the stars that guide me towards salvation

I stopped an old man along the way

Hoping to find some long forgotten words or ancient melodies

He turned to me as if to say, “Hurry boy, it’s waiting there for you”

It’s gonna take a lot to take me away from you

There’s nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do

I bless the rains down in Africa

Gonna take some time to do the things we never had

The wild dogs cry out in the night

As they grow restless, longing for some solitary company

I know that I must do what’s right

As sure as Kilimanjaro rises like Olympus above the Serengeti

I seek to cure what’s deep inside, frightened of this thing that I’ve become

It’s gonna take a lot to drag me away from you

There’s nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do

I bless the rains down in Africa

Gonna take some time to do the things we never had

Hurry boy, she’s waiting there for you

It’s gonna take a lot to drag me away from you

There’s nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do

I bless the rains down in Africa

I bless the rains down in Africa

(I bless the rain)

I bless the rains down in Africa

(I bless the rain)

I bless the rains down in Africa

I bless the rains down in Africa

(Ah, gonna take the time)

Gonna take some time to do the things we never had

