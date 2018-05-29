Weezer has released a cover of smooth rock icons Toto’s 1982 song “Africa.” The cover comes after some degree of hullabaloo: A fan Twitter account, @weezerafrica, has been hounding the Rivers-Cuomo-led band for months to cover the song. According to an interview with Noisey, the account is run by a 14-year-old who professes to have learned about the song from Netflix’s Stranger Things. In a stunt at the end of last week, Weezer posted a cover of Toto’s slightly less ubiquitous “Rosanna” instead, prompting a somewhat bemused response from @weezerafrica: “#WeezerCoverAfrica turned into #WeezerCoveringRosanna ???” Finally taking pity on their committed fan, Weezer has now delivered a tediously faithful cover of the ’80s hit, parting from the script only to add some very Weezer-esque power chords in the chorus. Hopefully, this will put an end to all this. Listen to their “Toto” cover below.