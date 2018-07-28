Toto Announce Plans to Cover Weezer’s “Hash Pipe”

Earlier this year, Weezer finally caved to an internet campaign asking them to cover Toto’s 1983 hit “Africa,” but not without a fight. First, the band covered Toto’s lesser-known single “Rosanna,” releasing a proper studio recording of the track before eventually unveiling a cover of “Africa” as well. The band went on to perform the latter cover on Kimmel, and their version of the song has since propelled them back onto the Billboard Hot 100 and inspired a limited edition vinyl release from Urban Outfitters.

But it looks like the madness isn’t over yet. Now, two radio DJs at KROQ in Los Angeles may have helped inspire Toto to cover a Weezer song. As Ultimate Classic Rock points out, KROQ’s Stryker and Klein joked on-air about wanting Toto to cover a Weezer song, and through some combination of radio waves and internet connections, Toto guitarist Steve Lukather heard their request, reaching out on Twitter to try to put something together.

Even before the request, it seems that Toto already had a Weezer cover in the works. In an interview with Variety last month, Lukather said that the band had a cover coming in the near future. “Now, wait until they hear our Weezer cover we just started recording, and will be out in the next couple months. I dig them. I was never really aware of them outside their hits, but my kids hipped me to them They are really good, inventive and quirky, hooks for days. Thanks to Weezer for doing this. We’re thankful for the gift.”

Since then, Toto sat down with the KROQ DJs to reveal their plans to cover the 2001 Green Album single “Hash Pipe.” Though, no formal release date has yet been announced, the track premiered live on KROQ and should be available online in the coming weeks.

“Hey @KROQ and @TedStryker, we heard you talking about us on the radio. Let’s talk… soon. (DM us)” — Steve Lukather (@stevelukather) July 25, 2018

Inside the studio of #TOTO @toto99com 🙌🏻 Thank you Steve Porcaro and @stevelukather for the interview and hang! We’re blasting their @Weezer cover at 5pm on @kroq ….its so good‼️ pic.twitter.com/8a124Ttulu — Ted Stryker (@TedStryker) July 27, 2018



