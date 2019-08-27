Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to John Legend’s “All Of Me”
John Legend’s heartfelt piano ballad “All Of Me,” off of his fourth studio album Love In The Future, became the singer-songwriter’s first Billboard hit, topping the Hot 100 in May 2014.
The song is a love letter to his then-fiancee Chrissy Teigen, praising their relationship, even during the ups and downs. “All of Me” came accompanied by video featuring black-and-white shots of the couple going through the motions of a relationship. The video was shot just days before the couple wed in Italy.
Legend went on to perform the track at the 2014 Grammys and even scored a nomination for his live performance. “All Of Me” was critically acclaimed for its lyrical content and simple piano melody, and remains one of Legend’s most successful singles.
See John Legend’s full “All Of Me” lyrics and video below.
What would I do without your smart mouth Drawing me in, and you kicking me out
Got my head spinning, no kidding, I can’t pin you down
What’s going on in that beautiful mind
I’m on your magical mystery ride
And I’m so dizzy, don’t know what hit me, but I’ll be alright
My head’s underwater
But I’m breathing fine
You’re crazy and I’m out of my mind
‘Cause all (all)
‘Cause all of me
Loves all of you
Love your curves and all your edges
All your perfect imperfections
Give your all to me
I’ll give my all to you
You’re my end and my beginning
Even when I lose I’m winning
How many times do I have to tell you
Even when you’re crying you’re beautiful too
The world is beating you down, I’m around through every mood
You’re my downfall, you’re my muse
My worst distraction, my rhythm and blues
I can’t stop singing, it’s ringing in my head for you
My head’s underwater
But I’m breathing fine
You’re crazy and I’m out of my mind
‘Cause all of me
Loves all of you
Love your curves and all your edges
All your perfect imperfections
Give your all to me
I’ll give my all to you
You’re my end and my beginning
Even when I lose I’m winning
‘Cause I give you all
‘Cause all of me
Loves all of you
Love your curves and all your edges
All your perfect imperfections
Give your all to me
I’ll give my all to you
You’re my end and my beginning
Even when I lose I’m winning
‘Cause I give you all of me
And you give me all of you,
‘Cause I give you all of me
And you give me all of you
Writer/s: JOHN STEPHENS, TOBY GAD
Publisher: Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner/Chappell Music, Inc., MARLONG MUSIC CORP.
Lyrics licensed and provided by LyricFind
See also: Adele – Someone Like You Lyrics | Ed Sheeran – Perfect Lyrics | Taylor Swift – Love Story Lyrics