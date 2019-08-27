John Legend’s heartfelt piano ballad “All Of Me,” off of his fourth studio album Love In The Future, became the singer-songwriter’s first Billboard hit, topping the Hot 100 in May 2014.

The song is a love letter to his then-fiancee Chrissy Teigen, praising their relationship, even during the ups and downs. “All of Me” came accompanied by video featuring black-and-white shots of the couple going through the motions of a relationship. The video was shot just days before the couple wed in Italy.

Legend went on to perform the track at the 2014 Grammys and even scored a nomination for his live performance. “All Of Me” was critically acclaimed for its lyrical content and simple piano melody, and remains one of Legend’s most successful singles.

See John Legend’s full “All Of Me” lyrics and video below.

What would I do without your smart mouth Drawing me in, and you kicking me out

Got my head spinning, no kidding, I can’t pin you down

What’s going on in that beautiful mind

I’m on your magical mystery ride

And I’m so dizzy, don’t know what hit me, but I’ll be alright

My head’s underwater

But I’m breathing fine

You’re crazy and I’m out of my mind

‘Cause all (all)

‘Cause all of me

Loves all of you

Love your curves and all your edges

All your perfect imperfections

Give your all to me

I’ll give my all to you

You’re my end and my beginning

Even when I lose I’m winning

How many times do I have to tell you

Even when you’re crying you’re beautiful too

The world is beating you down, I’m around through every mood

You’re my downfall, you’re my muse

My worst distraction, my rhythm and blues

I can’t stop singing, it’s ringing in my head for you

My head’s underwater

But I’m breathing fine

You’re crazy and I’m out of my mind

‘Cause all of me

Loves all of you

Love your curves and all your edges

All your perfect imperfections

Give your all to me

I’ll give my all to you

You’re my end and my beginning

Even when I lose I’m winning

‘Cause I give you all

‘Cause all of me

Loves all of you

Love your curves and all your edges

All your perfect imperfections

Give your all to me

I’ll give my all to you

You’re my end and my beginning

Even when I lose I’m winning

‘Cause I give you all of me

And you give me all of you,

‘Cause I give you all of me

And you give me all of you

Writer/s: JOHN STEPHENS, TOBY GAD

Publisher: Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner/Chappell Music, Inc., MARLONG MUSIC CORP.

Lyrics licensed and provided by LyricFind

