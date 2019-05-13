Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber’s “I Don’t Care”
After sending their fans into a speculative frenzy with social media teasers, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber formally released their collaborative single “I Don’t Care” last week.
The duo previously joined forces on hit ballad “Love Yourself” off Bieber’s 2015 Purpose LP. Fresh off breaking Spotify’s single-day streaming record, Sheeran and Bieber are already teasing their latest single’s forthcoming music video with a trailer featuring Sheeran wearing a panda bear suit.
See Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s full “I Don’t Care” lyrics and video below.
I’m at a party I don’t wanna be at
And I don’t ever wear a suit and tie, yeah
Wonderin’ if I could sneak out the back
Nobody’s even lookin’ me in my eyes
Can you take my hand?
Finish my drink, say, “Shall we dance?” (Hell, yeah)
You know I love ya, did I ever tell ya?
You make it better like that
Don’t think I fit in at this party
Everyone’s got so much to say (Yeah)
I always feel like I’m nobody, mmm
Who wants to fit in anyway?
‘Cause I don’t care when I’m with my baby, yeah
All the bad things disappear
And you’re making me feel like maybe I am somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I’m with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
‘Cause I don’t care as long as you just hold me near
You can take me anywhere
And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I’m with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
We at a party we don’t wanna be at
Tryna talk, but we can’t hear ourselves
Press your lips, I’d rather kiss ‘em right back
With all these people all around
I’m crippled with anxiety
But I’m told it’s where we’re s’posed to be
You know what? It’s kinda crazy ’cause I really don’t mind
And you make it better like that
Don’t think we fit in at this party
Everyone’s got so much to say, oh yeah, yeah
When we walked in, I said I’m sorry, mmm
But now I think that we should stay
‘Cause I don’t care when I’m with my baby, yeah
All the bad things disappear
Yeah, you’re making me feel like maybe I am somebody
I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)
‘Cause I don’t care as long as you just hold me near
You can take me anywhere
And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (No)
I don’t like nobody, but it’s like you’re the only one here
I don’t like nobody but you, baby, I don’t care
I don’t like nobody but you, I hate everyone here
I don’t like nobody but you, baby, yeah
‘Cause I don’t care (Don’t care)
When I’m with my baby, yeah (Oh yeah)
All the bad things disappear (Disappear)
And you’re making me feel like maybe I am somebody (Maybe I’m somebody)
I can deal with the bad nights (With the bad nights)
When I’m with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)
‘Cause I don’t care as long as you just hold me near (Me near)
You can take me anywhere (Anywhere, anywhere)
And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody
(I’m loved by somebody, yeah, yeah, yeah)
I can deal with the bad nights
When I’m with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
