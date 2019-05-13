After sending their fans into a speculative frenzy with social media teasers, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber formally released their collaborative single “I Don’t Care” last week.

The duo previously joined forces on hit ballad “Love Yourself” off Bieber’s 2015 Purpose LP. Fresh off breaking Spotify’s single-day streaming record, Sheeran and Bieber are already teasing their latest single’s forthcoming music video with a trailer featuring Sheeran wearing a panda bear suit.

See Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s full “I Don’t Care” lyrics and video below.

I’m at a party I don’t wanna be at

And I don’t ever wear a suit and tie, yeah

Wonderin’ if I could sneak out the back

Nobody’s even lookin’ me in my eyes

Can you take my hand?

Finish my drink, say, “Shall we dance?” (Hell, yeah)

You know I love ya, did I ever tell ya?

You make it better like that

Don’t think I fit in at this party

Everyone’s got so much to say (Yeah)

I always feel like I’m nobody, mmm

Who wants to fit in anyway?

‘Cause I don’t care when I’m with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

And you’re making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

‘Cause I don’t care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

We at a party we don’t wanna be at

Tryna talk, but we can’t hear ourselves

Press your lips, I’d rather kiss ‘em right back

With all these people all around

I’m crippled with anxiety

But I’m told it’s where we’re s’posed to be

You know what? It’s kinda crazy ’cause I really don’t mind

And you make it better like that

Don’t think we fit in at this party

Everyone’s got so much to say, oh yeah, yeah

When we walked in, I said I’m sorry, mmm

But now I think that we should stay

‘Cause I don’t care when I’m with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

Yeah, you’re making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

‘Cause I don’t care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (No)

I don’t like nobody, but it’s like you’re the only one here

I don’t like nobody but you, baby, I don’t care

I don’t like nobody but you, I hate everyone here

I don’t like nobody but you, baby, yeah

‘Cause I don’t care (Don’t care)

When I’m with my baby, yeah (Oh yeah)

All the bad things disappear (Disappear)

And you’re making me feel like maybe I am somebody (Maybe I’m somebody)

I can deal with the bad nights (With the bad nights)

When I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

‘Cause I don’t care as long as you just hold me near (Me near)

You can take me anywhere (Anywhere, anywhere)

And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody

(I’m loved by somebody, yeah, yeah, yeah)

I can deal with the bad nights

When I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner/Def Jam

Written by: Ed Sheeran, Fred Gibson, Jason Boyd, Justin Bieber, Max Martin, Shellback

