Justin Bieber Announces New Single With Ed Sheeran

The drought ends on Friday. That’s when Justin Bieber returns with his first single since 2017 and second since his quadruple-platinum 2015 full-length Purpose. The song, a joint track with Ed Sheeran, is titled “I Don’t Care.” The two singers announced the release today on social media.

Bieber has appeared on a handful of tracks in the years since his last album, not least Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Major Lazer, and DJ Khaled’s respective chart-topping hits “Despacito,” “Cold Water,” and “I’m the One.” He also had slightly less inescapable turns on DJ Snake’s “Let Me Love You,” Post Malone’s “Deja Vu,” David Guetta’s “2U,” and Khaled’s “No Brainer.”

Bieber’s solo output, though, has stalled in recent years as he submerged in Hillsong’s celebrity Christian ministry, publicly battled with mental health issues, and fell into marriage with Hailey Baldwin. Just this past March, Bieber announced he was putting new music on hold in order to focus on “deep rooted issues.” In the meantime, he launched a streetwear brand.

The Sheeran collab is not the first sign that said musical hiatus may be short-lived. Bieber teased the prospect of a new album during a surprise appearance last month in Ariana Grande’s Coachella set. It’s unclear whether “I Don’t Care” will kick off that cycle. The project would be Bieber’s fifth solo LP.

You can view Bieber’s announcement, as well as a pair of companion posts from Justin and Ed that appear to be teasing the song’s lyrics, below.

Pre save now. #friday #idontcare @teddysphotos 967.6k Likes, 12.8k Comments – Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Instagram: “Pre save now. #friday #idontcare @teddysphotos”

Instagram post by Ed Sheeran * May 6, 2019 at 6:00pm UTC 480.5k Likes, 4,480 Comments – Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Instagram