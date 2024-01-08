Event will be held over Memorial Day weekend (May 24-26) in California wine country

Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks and Maná will headline the BottleRock Napa Valley festival, which will descend on California wine country over Memorial Day weekend (May 24-26). Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Jan. 9) at 10 a.m. PT via the event’s website.

This is Pearl Jam’s first announced North American show of 2024 and comes in support of its upcoming 12th studio album, which was produced by Andrew Watt. Last month, the group announced appearances at July festivals in Madrid and Lisbon.

The BottleRock bill will be rounded out by Queens of the Stone Age, Megan Thee Stallion, Kali Uchis, the Kid LAROI, Norah Jones, My Morning Jacket, the Offspring, Nelly, T-Pain and the Soul Rebels featuring Talib Kweli.

Among the highlights further down the lineup are Brittany Davis, who is signed to Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard’s Loosegroove label, Momma, the late Taylor Hawkins-founded rock cover band Chevy Metal, Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan’s daughter Grace, Tower of Power, Gogol Bordello and streaming sensation BoyWithUke.

BottleRock Napa Valley will again program the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, which will feature cooking demonstrations from noted chefs, festival performers and other celebrities. Details will be announced later this year.