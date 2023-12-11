Pearl Jam Announces First 2024 Shows

Pearl Jam has announced their first two shows of 2024, which include headlining appearances at the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid on July 11 and the NOS Alive Festival in Lisbon two days later. The veteran Seattle group will be touring extensively next year in support of its as-yet-untitled 12th studio album, which is expected to be released before they hit the road.

At Mad Cool, Pearl Jam anchors a bill also featuring Dua Lipa, Smashing Pumpkins, Garbage, Janelle Monáe, Michael Kiwanuka, Black Pumas, Jessie Ware, Tom Morello, the Breeders, Gaslight Anthem, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Bring Me the Horizon. Many of the same acts will also perform at NOS Alive, in addition to Khruangbin and Floating Points.

While fans await further details about the Andrew Watt-produced follow-up to 2020’s Gigaton, they can enjoy the group’s annual 10 Days of Pearl Jam countdown on Pearl Jam’s website, which will be featuring rare performances from the archive. The first is a version of “MFC” from Oct. 22, 2000 in Las Vegas, which marked the band’s 10th anniversary.

“The record’s gonna have some great examples of Matt Cameron’s drumming that just blew my mind,” guitarist Mike McCready told SPIN in September. “He took it up about 10 notches for this new record, and it really is because of Andrew’s enthusiasm, and, again, him jumping up and down and saying ‘Try it again!’ and then saying ‘Oh, we got it!’ and on to the next thing. He pushed us to play as best as we could. It’s hard for us to listen to other people because we have so many ideas ourselves.”