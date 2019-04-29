The title track off The Beatles’ final studio album release Let It Be was a critical and commercial success that remains one of their most memorable hits to date.

Recorded in January 1969 and released in March 1970, “Let It Be” peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, giving the group their seventh consecutive year with a No. 1 hit and tying a record previously held by Elvis Presley. Paul McCartney revealed in interviews that the lyrics were inspired by memories of his mother who passed away when he was age 14.

In 1985, McCartney famously battled through technical difficulties to perform the song at Live Aid, quipping “there will be some feedback, let it be” while artists like David Bowie and The Who’s Pete Townshend took to the stage to back him up.

See The Beatles’ full “Let It Be” lyrics and video below.

When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

And when the broken hearted people living in the world agree

There will be an answer, let it be

For though they may be parted, there is still a chance that they will see

There will be an answer, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

There will be an answer, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

And when the night is cloudy there is still a light that shines on me

Shine until tomorrow, let it be

I wake up to the sound of music, Mother Mary comes to me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, yeah, let it be

There will be an answer, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, yeah, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC Ltd.

Written by: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

See also: Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody Lyrics | Lady Gaga – Shallow Lyrics | Taylor Swift – ME! Lyrics