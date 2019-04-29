Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to The Beatles’ “Let It Be”
The title track off The Beatles’ final studio album release Let It Be was a critical and commercial success that remains one of their most memorable hits to date.
Recorded in January 1969 and released in March 1970, “Let It Be” peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, giving the group their seventh consecutive year with a No. 1 hit and tying a record previously held by Elvis Presley. Paul McCartney revealed in interviews that the lyrics were inspired by memories of his mother who passed away when he was age 14.
In 1985, McCartney famously battled through technical difficulties to perform the song at Live Aid, quipping “there will be some feedback, let it be” while artists like David Bowie and The Who’s Pete Townshend took to the stage to back him up.
See The Beatles’ full “Let It Be” lyrics and video below.
When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be
And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
And when the broken hearted people living in the world agree
There will be an answer, let it be
For though they may be parted, there is still a chance that they will see
There will be an answer, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
There will be an answer, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
And when the night is cloudy there is still a light that shines on me
Shine until tomorrow, let it be
I wake up to the sound of music, Mother Mary comes to me
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, yeah, let it be
There will be an answer, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, yeah, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
Written by: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
