After sending her fans into a frenzy with a cryptic countdown clock and stoking their anticipation through weeks of social media teasers, Taylor Swift has finally released new music.

Accompanied by a candy-colored music video, Swift’s new single “ME!” is a duet with Panic! At the Disco frontman Brendon Urie that finds her alternating between its sing-song chorus and verses like “And you can’t spell ‘awesome’ without ‘me.’”

The release follows the pop star’s unexpected interview during ABC’s NFL Draft coverage in Nashville yesterday. Wearing a pastel robe, she told host Robin Roberts that “‘ME!’ is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it. With a pop song, we have the ability to get a melody really stuck in people’s heads and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves.”

See Taylor Swift’s full “ME!” lyrics and video below.

I promise that you’ll never find another like me

I know that I’m a handful, baby, uh

I know I never think before I jump

And you’re the kind of guy the ladies want

(And there’s a lot of cool chicks out there)

I know that I went psycho on the phone

I never leave well enough alone

And trouble’s gonna follow where I go

(And there’s a lot of cool chicks out there)

But one of these things is not like the others

Like a rainbow with all of the colors

Baby doll, when it comes to a lover

I promise that you’ll never find another like

Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I’m the only one of me

Baby, that’s the fun of me

Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You’re the only one of you

Baby, that’s the fun of you

And I promise that nobody’s gonna love you like me-e-e

I know I tend to make it about me

I know you never get just what you see

But I will never bore you, baby

(And there’s a lot of lame guys out there)

And when we had that fight out in the rain

You ran after me and called my name

I never wanna see you walk away

(And there’s a lot of lame guys out there)

‘Cause one of these things is not like the others

Livin’ in winter, I am your summer

Baby doll, when it comes to a lover

I promise that you’ll never find another like

Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I’m the only one of me

Let me keep you company

Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You’re the only one of you

Baby, that’s the fun of you

And I promise that nobody’s gonna love you like me-e-e

Hey, kids!

Spelling is fun!

Girl, there ain’t no I in “team”

But you know there is a “me”

Strike the band up, 1, 2, 3

I promise that you’ll never find another like me

Girl, there ain’t no I in “team”

But you know there is a “me”

And you can’t spell “awesome” without “me”

I promise that you’ll never find another like

Me-e-e (Yeah), ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (And I want ya, baby)

I’m the only one of me (I’m the only one of me)

Baby, that’s the fun of me (Baby, that’s the fun of me)

Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Oh)

You’re the only one of you (Oh)

Baby, that’s the fun of you

And I promise that nobody’s gonna love you like me-e-e

Girl, there ain’t no I in “team” (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

But you know there is a “me”

I’m the only one of me (Oh-oh)

Baby, that’s the fun of me

(Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Strike the band up, 1, 2, 3

You can’t spell “awesome” without “me”

You’re the only one of you

Baby, that’s the fun of you

And I promise that nobody’s gonna love you like me-e-e

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

