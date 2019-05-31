Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Miley Cyrus’ “Mother’s Daughter”
Not to be outdone by her father’s chart-topping antics with Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus is once again making new music moves.
Earlier this week, the 26-year-old pop star shared the artwork from her aptly-named forthcoming EP She Is Coming. Cyrus originally announced the project during her performance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival, where she debuted a number of new songs, including lead single “Mother’s Daughter.”
See Miley Cyrus’ full “Mother’s Daughter” lyrics and video below.
Hallelujah, I’m a freak, I’m a freak, hallelujah
Every day of the week, I’ma do ya like I want to
I’m a Nile crocodile, a piranha
Oh my God, she got the power
Oh, look at her, she got the power
So, so, so
Don’t fuck with my freedom
I came up to get me some
I’m nasty, I’m evil
Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter
Don’t fuck with my freedom
I came up to get me some
I’m nasty, I’m evil
Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter
So, back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh
Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh
Hallelujah, I’m a witch, I’m a witch, hallelujah
Swish swish, I’m a three-point shooter, I blow through ya
Like a hot wind out in the bayou, ya
Oh my God, she got the power
Well, look at her, she got the power
Don’t fuck with my freedom
I came up to get me some
I’m nasty, I’m evil
Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter
Don’t fuck with my freedom
I came up to get me some
I’m nasty, I’m evil
Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter
So, back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh
Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh
Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh
Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh
My mama always told me that I’d make it
That I’d make it, so I made it
I put my back into and my heart in it
So I did it, yeah, I did it
My mama always told me that I’d make it
That I’d make it, so I made it
I put my back into and my heart in it
So I did it, yeah, I did it
Don’t fuck with my freedom
I came up to get me some
I’m nasty, I’m evil
Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter
Don’t fuck with my freedom
Oh my God, oh my God
Don’t fuck with my freedom
Oh my God, oh my God
Don’t fuck with my freedom
Oh my God, oh my God
Don’t fuck with my freedom
Oh my God, oh my God
Swish swish, motherfucker (Ow)
