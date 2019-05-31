Not to be outdone by her father’s chart-topping antics with Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus is once again making new music moves.

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old pop star shared the artwork from her aptly-named forthcoming EP She Is Coming. Cyrus originally announced the project during her performance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival, where she debuted a number of new songs, including lead single “Mother’s Daughter.”

See Miley Cyrus’ full “Mother’s Daughter” lyrics and video below.

Hallelujah, I’m a freak, I’m a freak, hallelujah

Every day of the week, I’ma do ya like I want to

I’m a Nile crocodile, a piranha

Oh my God, she got the power

Oh, look at her, she got the power

So, so, so

Don’t fuck with my freedom

I came up to get me some

I’m nasty, I’m evil

Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter

Don’t fuck with my freedom

I came up to get me some

I’m nasty, I’m evil

Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter

So, back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh

Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh

Hallelujah, I’m a witch, I’m a witch, hallelujah

Swish swish, I’m a three-point shooter, I blow through ya

Like a hot wind out in the bayou, ya

Oh my God, she got the power

Well, look at her, she got the power

Don’t fuck with my freedom

I came up to get me some

I’m nasty, I’m evil

Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter

Don’t fuck with my freedom

I came up to get me some

I’m nasty, I’m evil

Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter

So, back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh

Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh

Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh

Back up, back up, back up, back up, boy, ooh

My mama always told me that I’d make it

That I’d make it, so I made it

I put my back into and my heart in it

So I did it, yeah, I did it

My mama always told me that I’d make it

That I’d make it, so I made it

I put my back into and my heart in it

So I did it, yeah, I did it

Don’t fuck with my freedom

I came up to get me some

I’m nasty, I’m evil

Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter

Don’t fuck with my freedom

Oh my God, oh my God

Don’t fuck with my freedom

Oh my God, oh my God

Don’t fuck with my freedom

Oh my God, oh my God

Don’t fuck with my freedom

Oh my God, oh my God

Swish swish, motherfucker (Ow)

