Watch the Official Video for Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” Remix

A half-year following its initial release, and a couple months into a period of ubiquity and increasing chart dominance, Lil Nas X’s viral hit “Old Town Road” has finally recieved a video. Instead of the original version of the track, though, the video uses the song’s popular remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. The 57-year-old country star appears in the video along with Lil Nas X. Directed by Calmatic, the clip features Lil Nas and Cyrus as cowboys who, after committing a robbery, get transported into the future. Chris Rock shows up, also as a cowboy, and Diplo joins in on washboard when Cyrus and Lil Nas perform for a senior citizen bingo night. (Rico Nasty is running the game.) There’s a cameo by Vince Staples too, as well as apperances by Jozzy, Young Kio, and Haha Davis.

The “Old Town Road” remix is going into its seventh week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to its ludicrously high streaming numbers. (Sorry, Ed and Justin.) Earlier this month, Lil Nas X made his debut television performance of the song on Showtime’s Desus & Mero, and debuted the song live with Billy Ray Cyrus and Diplo at the Stagecoach country music festival in late April. Diplo, who seems to be generally enamored with the Yeehaw Agenda, released his remix of the Billy Ray remix shortly after the performance. Cupcakke released a video for her own take on Lil Nas X’s track, “Old Town Hoe,” last weekend.

Watch the video for the “Old Town Road” remix below.