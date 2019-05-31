Katy Perry’s comeback bid is officially underway. The pop star just dropped her new single, “Never Really Over,” marking her first solo release since 2017’s Witness era.

Perry tapped “365” collaborator Zedd and Dreamlab for production duties on the energetic outing, and it certainly shows in the arcing electro synths that accompany the song’s singalong chorus.

“I brought [Zedd] on the song and said wow it sounds amazing,” the singer explained in a statement. “Specifically the lyrics in the second verse, which I love is: ‘I guess I should try to go to therapy to try to get you out of my brain, I can’t even go on the internet, without even checking your name.’”

See Katy Perry’s full “Never Really Over” lyrics and vide below.

I’m losing my self control

Yeah, you start and I trickle back in

But I don’t wanna fall down the rabbit hole

Cross my heart, I won’t do it again

I tell myself, tell myself, tell myself, “Draw the line”

And I do, I do

But once in a while, I trip up, and I cross the line

And think of you

Two years, and just like that

My head still takes me back

Thought it was done, but I

Guess it’s never really over

Oh, we were such a mess

But wasn’t it the best?

Thought it was done, but I

Guess it’s never really over

Just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over

And if I think it over, maybe you’ll be coming over again

And I’ll have to get over you all over again

Just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over

And if I think it over, maybe you’ll be coming over again

And I’ll have to get over you all over again

I guess I could try hypnotherapy

I gotta rewire this brain

‘Cause I can’t even go on the internet

Without even checking your name

I tell myself, tell myself, tell myself, “Draw the line”

And I do, I do

But once in a while, I trip up, and I cross the line

And think of you

Two years, and just like that

My head still takes me back

Thought it was done, but I

Guess it’s never really over

Oh, we were such a mess

But wasn’t it the best?

Thought it was done, but I

Guess it’s never really over

Just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over

And if I think it over, maybe you’ll be coming over again

And I’ll have to get over you all over again

Just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over

And if I think it over, maybe you’ll be coming over again

And I’ll have to get over you all over again

Thought we kissed goodbye

Thought we meant this time was the last

But I guess it’s never really over

Thought we drew the line right through you and I

Can’t keep going back

I guess it’s never really over, yeah

Two years, and just like that

My head still takes me back

Thought it was done, but I

Guess it’s never really over

Just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over

And if I think it over, maybe you’ll be coming over again

And I’ll have to get over you all over again

(And I’ll have to get over you all over again)

Just because it’s over doesn’t mean it’s really over

And if I think it over, maybe you’ll be coming over again

And I’ll have to get over you all over again

(Over you all over again)

Thought we kissed goodbye

Thought we meant this time was the last

But I guess it’s never really over

Thought we drew the line right through you and I

Can’t keep going back

I guess it’s never really over

