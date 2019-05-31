Cardi B has returned with her highly-anticipated release “Press,” marking her first new single since last year’s “Money.”

The 26-year-old rapper/singer is coming off a superlative past year that saw her earn the coveted Grammy Award for Best Rap Album for her debut LP Invasion of Privacy, as well as join the likes of J Balvin, Maroon 5 and Bruno Mars on hit singles. From early indications, it appears likely that “Press” will follow in the footsteps of “Girls Like You” and “Please Me” up the charts.

See Cardi B’s full “Press” lyrics and video below.

Watch this, go tear it up

Bardi! (Bardi)

Woo, yeah

Bitches be pressed (Woo)

Bitches be pressed (Pressed)

Woo, yeah, yeah, woo

B-bitches be pressed (Pressed)

They knew how I’m coming, real bitch in the flesh (Woo)

Who the fuck she gon’ check? (Who?)

She be talking that shit, talkin’ outta her neck (Brr)

Put blood on her dress (Woo)

Bitches be mad when they see Cardi step in the spot (Whoa)

Said that you ’bout it, we know that you’re not

I’ma pull up on bitches as soon as I drop (Drop)

Bought me a foreign, I might buy me a yacht (Skrrt)

Bi-bitches in my business, they tryna plot (Woo)

Hoes popping shit like they hot but they not (Not)

Just flooded the wrist, the Patek, the watch (Whoa)

Niggas be flexing, we know what you got (Got)

Cardi done had got the game in a knot

Fuck on your nigga I got him on lock

This go bang bang like I’m choppin’ them chops (Grrrr)

VVS chain, I’m in love with the rocks (Whoa)

You said you gon’ take it out bitch, you got me chopped (Whoa)

Been throwin’ the shade ’cause they see me on top

Tell that bitch to pull up, I’ma send you the drop

Press, press, press, press, press (Go)

Cardi don’t need more press (Whoa)

Kill ‘em all, put them hoes to rest (Whoa)

Walk in, bulletproof vest (Yeah)

Please tell me who she gon’ check (Bitch)

Murder scene, Cardi made a mess (Whoa)

Pop up, guess who, bitch

Pop-pop, guess who, bitch (Cardi)

Ding dong

Must be that whip that I ordered (Whoa)

And a new crib for my daughter (Whoa)

You know a bad bitch gon’ spoil her

I got one in New York, need one in Georgia (Yeah)

New Bentley truck cost a quarter (Quarter)

My money still long like weave (Woo)

Pussy still wet like Florida (Woo)

Everyone drop on the floor (Floor)

She was talkin’ but not anymore (No)

MAC to your face like contour (Brr)

This chopper come straight from Dior

Done with the talkin’, I’m open to violence

Ask anyone, they know I’m about it (‘Bout it)

Hashtag, “Whip that ho ass”

Fuck around, we gon’ start a new challenge (Woo)

I come in this bitch and I’m so fuckin’ ready (Ready)

Ride on that dick like I’m Cardi Andretti

Fuck at your crib with him, go to no ‘telly

I sit on his face whenever I’m ready (Woo)

Bitch I’m a freak like Greek (Like Greek)

Got the biggest house on my street (My street)

All you little hoes look cheap (Look cheap)

They suckin’ on my dick with no teeth

Press, press, press, press, press

Cardi don’t need more press (Cardi)

Kill ‘em all, put them hoes to rest (Whoa)

Walk in, bulletproof vest (Yeah)

Please tell me who she gon’ check (Who?)

Murder scene, Cardi made a mess (Whoa)

Pop up, guess who, bitch (Yeah)

Pop up, guess who, bitch (Cardi)

Press, press, press, press

Press, press, press, press

Press, press, press, press

Pop up, guess who, bitch?

Pop up, guess who, bitch?

