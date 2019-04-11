Lil Nas X’s viral smash “Old Town Road” has become 2019’s dark horse hit.

The country-trap hybrid topped this week’s Billboard Hot 100 scarcely a week after Billboard removed the track from its Hot Country Songs chart, sparking a debate about race and genres in the process. The song was buoyed by a Billy Ray Cyrus remix that also served to help burnish its country credentials.

See the full “Old Town Road” lyrics and video below.

Yeah, I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more

I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road

I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more (Kio, Kio)

I got the horses in the back

Horse tack is attached

Hat is matte black

Got the boots that’s black to match

Ridin’ on a horse, ha

You can whip your Porsche

I been in the valley

You ain’t been up off the porch, now

Can’t nobody tell me nothin’

You can’t tell me nothin’

Can’t nobody tell me nothin’

You can’t tell me nothin’

Ridin’ on a tractor

Lean all in my bladder

Cheated on my baby

You can go and ask her

My life is a movie

Bull ridin’ and boobies

Cowboy hat from Gucci

Wrangler on my booty

Can’t nobody tell me nothin’

You can’t tell me nothin’

Can’t nobody tell me nothin’

You can’t tell me nothin’

Yeah, I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road

I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more

I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road

I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more

I got the

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLCWritten by: Kiowa Roukema, Montero Lamar Hill