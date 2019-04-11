Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’
Lil Nas X’s viral smash “Old Town Road” has become 2019’s dark horse hit.
The country-trap hybrid topped this week’s Billboard Hot 100 scarcely a week after Billboard removed the track from its Hot Country Songs chart, sparking a debate about race and genres in the process. The song was buoyed by a Billy Ray Cyrus remix that also served to help burnish its country credentials.
See the full “Old Town Road” lyrics and video below.
Yeah, I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more
I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road
I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more (Kio, Kio)
I got the horses in the back
Horse tack is attached
Hat is matte black
Got the boots that’s black to match
Ridin’ on a horse, ha
You can whip your Porsche
I been in the valley
You ain’t been up off the porch, now
Can’t nobody tell me nothin’
You can’t tell me nothin’
Can’t nobody tell me nothin’
You can’t tell me nothin’
Ridin’ on a tractor
Lean all in my bladder
Cheated on my baby
You can go and ask her
My life is a movie
Bull ridin’ and boobies
Cowboy hat from Gucci
Wrangler on my booty
Can’t nobody tell me nothin’
You can’t tell me nothin’
Can’t nobody tell me nothin’
You can’t tell me nothin’
Yeah, I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road
I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more
I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road
I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more
I got the
Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLCWritten by: Kiowa Roukema, Montero Lamar Hill