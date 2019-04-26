Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to J. Cole’s ‘Middle Child’
J. Cole earned his biggest hit to date with January 2019 single “Middle Child.”
Peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the track downplays the importance of rap beef and includes positive references to a number of Cole’s contemporaries, including Drake, Jay-Z, 21 Savage and Kodak Black.
On February 17, Cole performed the song live at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, NC. The following week, the North Carolina native debuted the song’s music video, which was shot in Georgia and directed by fellow Tar Heel State rapper Mez.
See J. Cole’s full “Middle Child” lyrics and video below.
You good, T-Minus?
N—as been countin’ me out
I’m countin’ my bullets, I’m loadin’ my clips
I’m writin’ down names, I’m makin’ a list
I’m checkin’ it twice and I’m gettin’ ’em hit
The real ones been dyin’, the fake ones is lit
The game is off balance, I’m back on my shit
The Bentley is dirty, my sneakers is dirty
But that’s how I like it, you all on my dick
I’m all in my bag, this hard as it get
I do not snort powder, I might take a sip
I might hit the blunt, but I’m liable to trip
I ain’t poppin’ no pill, but you do as you wish
I roll with some fiends, I love ‘em to death
I got a few mil’ but not all of them rich
What good is the bread if my n—as is broke?
What good is first class if my n—as can’t sit?
That’s my next mission, that’s why I can’t quit
Just like LeBron, get my n—as more chips
Just put the Rollie right back on my wrist
This watch came from Drizzy, he gave me a gift
Back when the rap game was prayin’ I’d diss
They act like two legends cannot coexist
But I’d never beef with a n—a for nothin’
If I smoke a rapper, it’s gon’ be legit
It won’t be for clout, it won’t be for fame
It won’t be ’cause my shit ain’t sellin’ the same
It won’t be to sell you my latest lil’ sneakers
It won’t be ’cause some n—a slid in my lane
Everything grows, it’s destined to change
I love you lil’ n—as, I’m glad that you came
I hope that you scrape every dollar you can
I hope you know money won’t erase the pain
To the OGs, I’m thankin’ you now
Was watchin’ you when you was pavin’ the ground
I copied your cadence, I mirrored your style
I studied the greats, I’m the greatest right now
Fuck if you feel me, you ain’t got a choice
Now I ain’t do no promo, still made all that noise
This year gon’ be different, I set my intentions
I promise to slap all that hate out your voice
N—as been countin’ me out
I’m countin’ my bullets, I’m loadin’ my clips
I’m writin’ down names, I’m makin’ a list
I’m checkin’ it twice and I’m gettin’ ‘em hit
The real ones been dyin’, the fake ones is lit
The game is off balance, I’m back on my shit
The Bentley is dirty, my sneakers is dirty
But that’s how I like it, you all on my dick
I just poured somethin’ in my cup
I’ve been wantin’ somethin’ I can feel
Promise I am never lettin’ up
Money in your palm don’t make you real
Foot is on they neck, I got ‘em stuck
I’ma give ‘em somethin’ they can feel
If it ain’t ’bout the squad, don’t give a fuck
Pistol in your hand don’t make you real
I’m dead in the middle of two generations
I’m little bro and big bro all at once
Just left the lab with young 21 Savage
I’m ’bout to go and meet Jigga for lunch
Had a long talk with the young n—a Kodak
Reminded me of young n—as from ‘Ville
Straight out the projects, no fakin’, just honest
I wish that he had more guidance, for real
Too many n—as in cycle of jail
Spending they birthdays inside of a cell
We coming from a long bloodline of trauma
We raised by our mamas, Lord we gotta heal
We hurting our sisters, the babies as well
We killing our brothers, they poisoned the well
Distorted self image, we set up to fail
I’ma make sure that the real gon’ prevail, n—a
I just poured somethin’ in my cup
I’ve been wantin’ somethin’ I can feel
Promise I am never lettin’ up
Money in your palm don’t make you real
Foot is on they neck, I got ‘em stuck
I’ma give ‘em somethin’ they can feel
If it ain’t ’bout the squad, don’t give a fuck
Pistol in your hand don’t make you real
Money in your palm don’t make you real
Pistol in your hand don’t make you real
Money in your palm don’t make you real
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc., Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Jermaine Cole
