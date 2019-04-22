Post Malone earned his third Billboard No. 1 hit after teaming up with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee for “Sunflower,” a sparsely produced collaboration off the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated film soundtrack.

First previewed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and subsequently covered by Vampire Weekend, “Sunflower” also became Lee’s first solo Hot 100 chart-topper, helped propel Spider-Man to box office success and even fueled Sremmurd break-up rumors.

See Post Malone & Swae Lee’s full “Sunflower” lyrics and video below.

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy (ooh) Ooh, ooh, ooh, ohh (ooh)

Ayy, ayy

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Needless to say, I keep a check

She was all bad-bad, nevertheless (yeah)

Callin’ it quits now, baby, I’m a wreck (wreck)

Crash at my place, baby, you’re a wreck (wreck)

Needless to say, I’m keepin’ a check

She was all bad-bad, nevertheless

Callin’ it quits now, baby, I’m a wreck

Crash at my place, baby, you’re a wreck

Thinkin’ in a bad way, losin’ your grip

Screamin’ at my face, baby don’t trip

Someone took a big L, don’t know how that felt

Lookin’ at you sideways, party on tilt

Ooh-ooh, some things you just can’t refuse

She wanna ride me like a cruise

And I’m not tryna lose

Then you’re left in the dust

Unless I stuck by ya

You’re a sunflower

I think your love would be too much

Or you’ll be left in the dust

Unless I stuck by ya

You’re the sunflower

You’re the sunflower

Every time I’m leavin’ on ya

You don’t make it easy, no, no

Wish I could be there for ya

Give me a reason to go

Every time I’m walkin’ out

I can hear you tellin’ me to turn around

Fightin’ for my trust and you won’t back down

Even if we gotta race, get off right now, oh

I know you’re scared of the unknown (known)

You don’t wanna be alone (alone)

I know I always come and go (and go)

But it’s out of my control

And you’ll be left in the dust

Unless I stuck by ya

You’re a sunflower

I think your love would be too much

Or you’ll be left in the dust

Unless I stuck by ya

You’re the sunflower

You’re the sunflower

Yeah

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Khalif Brown, Austin Richard Post

