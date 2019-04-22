Lyrics \
Here Are the Lyrics to Post Malone’s “Sunflower,” Feat. Swae Lee
Post Malone earned his third Billboard No. 1 hit after teaming up with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee for “Sunflower,” a sparsely produced collaboration off the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated film soundtrack.
First previewed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and subsequently covered by Vampire Weekend, “Sunflower” also became Lee’s first solo Hot 100 chart-topper, helped propel Spider-Man to box office success and even fueled Sremmurd break-up rumors.
See Post Malone & Swae Lee’s full “Sunflower” lyrics and video below.
Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy (ooh) Ooh, ooh, ooh, ohh (ooh)
Ayy, ayy
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Needless to say, I keep a check
She was all bad-bad, nevertheless (yeah)
Callin’ it quits now, baby, I’m a wreck (wreck)
Crash at my place, baby, you’re a wreck (wreck)
Needless to say, I’m keepin’ a check
She was all bad-bad, nevertheless
Callin’ it quits now, baby, I’m a wreck
Crash at my place, baby, you’re a wreck
Thinkin’ in a bad way, losin’ your grip
Screamin’ at my face, baby don’t trip
Someone took a big L, don’t know how that felt
Lookin’ at you sideways, party on tilt
Ooh-ooh, some things you just can’t refuse
She wanna ride me like a cruise
And I’m not tryna lose
Then you’re left in the dust
Unless I stuck by ya
You’re a sunflower
I think your love would be too much
Or you’ll be left in the dust
Unless I stuck by ya
You’re the sunflower
You’re the sunflower
Every time I’m leavin’ on ya
You don’t make it easy, no, no
Wish I could be there for ya
Give me a reason to go
Every time I’m walkin’ out
I can hear you tellin’ me to turn around
Fightin’ for my trust and you won’t back down
Even if we gotta race, get off right now, oh
I know you’re scared of the unknown (known)
You don’t wanna be alone (alone)
I know I always come and go (and go)
But it’s out of my control
And you’ll be left in the dust
Unless I stuck by ya
You’re a sunflower
I think your love would be too much
Or you’ll be left in the dust
Unless I stuck by ya
You’re the sunflower
You’re the sunflower
Yeah
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc.
Written by: Khalif Brown, Austin Richard Post
