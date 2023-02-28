J. Cole Drafts Drake, Usher for Dreamville Festival Lineup

J. Cole is rolling out a lineup of heavy hitters for his annual Dreamville Festival on April 1-2 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, N.C. The artist will be joined by Drake during his own headlining set on the event’s second day, while Usher will headline on opening night.

The bill also includes Lil Durk, City Girls, Sean Paul, Jessie Reyez, Key Glock, Burna Boy, Summer Walker, J.I.D, GloRilla, Mario, and Waka Flaka Flame. Tickets are on sale now via Dreamville’s web site. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.

Dreamville will serve as a reunion of sorts for a host of artists on Cole’s label of the same name, including Ari Lennox, J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Omen, and Lute. Many of those acts appeared on the most recent Dreamwille compilation in 2022, D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Album.

Cole himself has not released a new album since 2021’s The Off-Season, which debuted at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. He’s been working for many years on its intended follow-up, The Off-Season, which he has said may be his final album, and has also dabbled of late in playing professional basketball in Africa and Canada.

Cole released a one-off track, “Procrastination (Broke),” last month, and Dreamville is executive-producing the soundtrack for the new film Creed III, which will be released Friday (March 3).