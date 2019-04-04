Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Eric Holder Charged With Murder

Eric Holder, the man who police believe fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle last weekend, was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon during a court appearance on Thursday. Holder was arrested on Tuesday and is currently being held in solitary confinement at a Los Angeles police facility, with his bail set at $7.4 million. He pleaded not guilty.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was shot outside his Marathan Clothing store in Los Angeles’ Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday and pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after. The Los Angeles coroner said he died of a gunshot to the head. Graphic surveillance footage of the altercation shows a man walking up to Hussle and two other men in the parking lot, firing a handgun, and fleeing in a waiting car driven by an unidentified woman. The two other men were also shot.

After a storied mixtape career, Hussle released his Grammy-nominated debut album Victory Lap last February. Hundreds have mourned him at vigils outside Marathon Clothing on the nights since his death. Scores of artists, athletes, and other celebrities have also posted tributes to the late rapper, entrepreneur, and community advocate online. Hussle was 33. You can read YG’s tribute here and several others here.

This post has been updated with Holder’s not guilty plea.