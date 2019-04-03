YG Posts Tribute to Nipsey Hussle: “I’m Lost Homie”

Three days after Nipsey Hussle’s murder, YG has posted a tribute to the late rapper on Instagram. “Lost for words kuz i got so many of em 😢💙😔,” YG wrote. “We went thru so much shit together tryna make it out of LA with this rap shit, But we always got thru it then talked about it & after we talked. We laughed! You was a real big bro to me no kap.”

YG, a Blood affiliate, collaborated with Hussle, originally a Rolling ’60s Crip, on numerous occasions over the past decade, including on their hit song, “FDT.” His post continued, “I took so long to post you kuz I Kant believe this shit, I don’t wanna believe this shit, I’m not never accepting it. IDGAF what nobody say. It wasn’t yo time to go. I’m lost homie.”

YG added that he was working on a joint album with Hussle titled 2 of Amerikkaz Most Wanted, as well as a scripted television show. A few hours later, YG tweeted that he was postponing a surprise album intended to be released this month due to Hussle’s death, writing, “LONG LIVE @NipseyHussle my brother from the other color!”

Hussle was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on Sunday. Los Angeles police arrested suspect Eric Holder on Tuesday. You can read YG’s full tributes and listen to a few of his songs with Hussle below.

