Nipsey Hussle Remembered by Drake, Chance the Rapper, LeBron James, Rihanna, and More

CREDIT: Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Nipsey Hussle died Sunday evening after being shot outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles, NBC and TMZ report. Tributes to the rapper quickly flooded social media, including notes from Drake, LeBron James, Rihanna, Chance the Rapper, Vince Staples, Raekwon, 21 Savage, and more. Read their remembrances below. Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was 33.

 

I remember this day clearly we were both at Puff crib on the humble. T shirt and basketball shorts both of us. It’s funny because I think we both started building with Puff around the same time. I recall playing you a few records and you playing me “Rap Niggas” before it dropped and I told you how much it resonated with me. You were always super solid and super humble, I’ve admired you since 2011 before my career even started. Regretful we never got to make that song we planned on but I am motivated now more than ever to carry on this real rap legacy in your honor and the many who have fallen. You have forever cemented in my mind that it’s a marathon not a sprint. I was literally just thinking to myself last week like damn I wanna go to The Marathon store just to be motivated and inspired by what you’ve done…. I still plan on making that trip. RIP NIP much love goes out to your friends & family 💔 & @diddy thanks for connecting us.

I’m truly hurt this was one of the good guys ! Sending blessings and love to his family 🙏🏽

Prayers to @laurenlondon and her family 💙🙏🏽

Just spoke to you, always kept it 1000. Always was real. You’re a 🐐 Rest up young KING. RIP Nipsey

