Tim Heidecker Trolls Jerry Media With New Song “Fuck Fuck Jerry”

In the wake of his recent EP Another Year in Hell, Tim Heidecker is back with a new comedy song aimed at the social-media-aggregator-turned-marketing-consultant Elliot Tebele, otherwise known as Fuck Jerry. Titled “Fuck Fuck Jerry,” Heideker’s single jokes about Tebele’s Agency Jerry Media, which was caught in the middle of the incredible catastrophe known as Fyre Festival and most recently depicted in two competing documentaries about the festival from Hulu and Netflix. “Fuck Fuck Jerry, run ‘em out of town / they ain’t nothin but two big thieves, shut those fuckers down,” he sings.

The song was posted in response to to Vulture comedy editor Megh Wright, who has urged followers on social media to unfollow Fuck Jerry using the hashtag #FuckFuckJerry. “Hey @megh_wright figured you could use a jingle for your movement #fuckfuckjerry,” Heidecker wrote Friday night on Twitter with a link to his song. The song is currently available for $1 on his Bandcamp page, with proceeds going to charity.

Tim Heidecker’s latest release Another Year in Hell: Collected Songs from 2018 dropped last month. In December, he joined the War on Drugs at their holiday benefit show in Philadelphia to cover the Tom Petty classic “Straight Into Darkness.” Revisit our published conversation between Heidecker and former Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus here and listen to the comedian’s latest song below.