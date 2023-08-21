Billy McFarland Is Bringing Fyre Festival Back

When you mention Fyre Festival to any music fan, the first thoughts that they likely have are not good. After all, the festival’s founder Billy McFarland pled guilty in 2018 to multiple counts of wire fraud and was sentenced to six years (and served four before being released in 2022) in federal prison. There were two documentaries made about the disastrous non-event, as well as multiple lawsuits.

But somehow, there’s going to be a second Fyre Festival (was there ever really a first?). Today (Aug. 21), McFarland announced that the event will launch in 2024 and will take place in the Caribbean. No artists are confirmed, but the first 100 tickets are on sale for $499.

The disgraced McFarland said he first conceived the return of Fyre Festival while in solitary confinement. “I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre, and how it would take my ability to bring people from around the world together and make the impossible happen, how I would find the best partners in the world to allow me to be me while executing Fyre’s vision to the highest level,” he said.

The original Fyre Festival boasted a lineup including Pusha T, Tyga, Desiigner, Blink-182, Major Lazer, Disclosure, Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Kaytranada, and Lil Yachty, among many others, but music was the farthest thing on the mind of attendees once they arrived at a “post-apocalyptic hell” on the Exum Islands in the Bahamas.