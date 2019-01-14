Noted video streaming titans Netflix and Hulu will face off this week with two competing documentaries about 2017’s notorious destination-music-festival-that-wasn’t Fyre Festival. Hulu first announced it had a rival project in the works last year; today, the platform released its full Fyre documentary, Fyre Fraud, without advance notice. The premiere comes a few days after Netflix unveiled the trailer for its own documentary about the festival, Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, which is set to debut this Friday (January 18).

Hulu’s Fyre Fraud is directed by Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, and allegedly features an extensive post-Fyre interview with the scam’s mastermind, Billy McFarland, who was convicted of wire and bank fraud charges last fall and sentenced to six years in prison. (Note: Spin’s parent company Billboard co-produced the Hulu project.) We don’t hear McFarland explain himself in the Fyre Fraud trailer, but the clip ends with McFarland rendered speechless for a moment after being asked if he’s a sociopath.

Watch the Fyre Fraud trailer below, and stream the new documentary in full at Hulu.