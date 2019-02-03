Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi were this year’s Super Bowl halftime show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Maroon 5 kicked things off with their Songs About Jane singles “Harder to Breathe” and “This Love.” After a brief SpongeBob interlude, which referenced the cartoon’s classic Bubble Bowl performance of the song “Sweet Victory,” Travis Scott performed his Astroworld hit “Sicko Mode.” Maroon 5 then performed their song “Girls Like You” (notably without Cardi B) before playing their 2004 single “She Will Be Loved.” Big Boi performed the OutKast song “The Way You Move,” with Maroon 5 closing out the performance with their songs “Sugar” and “Moves Like Jagger.”

Earlier tonight, Gladys Knight sang the National Anthem at the game, a move which resulted in some controversy among fans. Earlier this year, she published a statement addressing her views on the “NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick,” who was blacklisted from the NFL in 2016 following a series of peaceful protests against police brutality.

Last month, both Travis Scott and Maroon 5 announced that they’d be partnering with the NFL to donate money to social justice organizations. Colin Kaepernick later said that he didn’t support Scott’s performance, despite earlier claims from Scott that he had the activist-quarterback’s blessings. Since then, Cardi B confirmed that she declined to perform at the halftime show in a gesture of solidarity with Kaepernick. Watch Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi’s halftime performance below.

