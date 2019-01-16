Yesterday, Variety reported that Travis Scott had partially agreed to perform at the Halftime Show—a gig reportedly rejected by other rappers and pop stars in the interest of not lending their support to the NFL—because he had discussed his decision with ex-quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick. A source told the magazine that “while the two did not necessarily agree, they emerged from the conversation with mutual respect and understanding.” Kaepernick, however, seems to not support this version of events. Today, he retweeted several tweets from his girlfriend, Hot 97 host Nessa, and her co-worker Ebro Darden that rejected the idea that the former quarterback had given Scott any kind of seal of approval.

“There is NO mutual respect and there is NO understanding for anyone working against @Kaepernick7 PERIOD. #stoplying,” Nessa wrote in one of the tweets, seemingly alluding to Scott as a “sell out” in another. Kaepernick also retweeted cultural critic and activist Left, who wrote: “So you’re trying to tell ME that Kaepernick, a man that has been Blackballed by the NFL, costing him his career, for protesting against police terrorism, gave the green light to [email protected], a man that insinuated that Mike Brown was at fault in his death, to partner with the NFL?”

Left’s tweet refers to a notorious 2014 Hot 97 interview with Scott, conducted by Ebro, in which the rapper argues that “I’m kind of angry; so many Black people are acting like fake activists … I’m not saying [Mike Brown] deserved to get killed. But I’m not saying that he didn’t deserve to pay for consequences he probably inflicted.”

Travis Scott has pledged to donate the $500,000 he is making from the performance to the social justice organization Dream Corps. Cardi B and Rihanna reportedly turned down offers to perform at the Halftime Show, citing Kaepernick, who is suing the NFL. Maroon 5 and Big Boi are set to perform alongside Scott. Read the tweets Kaepernick retweeted below.

Kap did not approve this bullshit! Get the fuck outta here…. https://t.co/yyMVAXQB3k — El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) January 16, 2019

Ya’ll not really understanding the machine … https://t.co/hsBxR0RUB6 — El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) January 16, 2019

So you’re trying to tell ME that Kaepernick, a man that has been Blackballed by the NFL, costing him his career, for protesting against police terrorism, gave the green light to .@TrvisXX, a man that insinuated that Mike Brown was at fault in his death, to partner with the NFL?👌🏾 https://t.co/FQG1q8J58Y — L E F T (@LeftSentThis) January 16, 2019