Gladys Knight to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl, Shares Statement Addressing Colin Kaepernick

Gladys Knight will be singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII in February. The announcement comes just days after Travis Scott and Big Boi were confirmed to be performing along with Maroon 5 at this year’s halftime show. Amid recent controversy between Scott and activist quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Knight issued a statement to Variety outlining her views on the “NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick,” who was blacklisted from the NFL in 2016 following a series of peaceful protests against police brutality.

“I understand that Mr. Kaepernick is protesting two things, and they are police violence and injustice,” she told Variety. “It is unfortunate that our National Anthem has been dragged into this debate when the distinctive senses of the National Anthem and fighting for justice should each stand alone.”

The statement continues with discussion of Knight’s desire to return some sense of righteousness to the historic song. “I am here today and on Sunday, Feb. 3 to give the Anthem back its voice, to stand for that historic choice of words, the way it unites us when we hear it and to free it from the same prejudices and struggles I have fought long and hard for all my life, from walking back hallways, from marching with our social leaders, from using my voice for good,” she writes. “I have been in the forefront of this battle longer than most of those voicing their opinions to win the right to sing our country’s Anthem on a stage as large as the Super Bowl LIII.”

Super Bowl LIII takes place on Sunday, February 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Last year, Knight held a memorable performance at the funeral of Aretha Franklin. Read her full statement on this year’s Super Bowl below.