Albert Hammond Jr. – “Fast Times”

Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. has released a new single called “Fast Times.” The track marks the followup to his album Francis Trouble, which arrived last year with singles “Muted Beatings,” “Far Away Truth,” and “Set to Attack.” Since the album, he also apparently auditioned for a role on Stranger Things 2.

Rumor has it that The Strokes have a “global comeback” planned for later this year, the details of which have yet to be revealed. The band is also set to headline festival dates throughout the summer including New York’s Governors Ball, the U.K.’s All Points East, and Spain’s Doctor Music Festival. Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas released a new album with his band The Voidz last March titled Virtue. Stream “Fast Times” below.