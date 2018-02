The second single from Albert Hammond Jr.‘s upcoming solo album Francis Trouble is about the slippery nature of the truth: “Everything you hide between the lines is just another giveaway,” Hammond Jr. sings on “Far Away Truth,” over a sharp, noisy riff that will feel instantly familiar to Strokes fans.

Francis Trouble, named in memory of Hammond Jr.’s stillborn twin brother, is out March 9. Hear “Far Away Truth” below.