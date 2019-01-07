News \

Governors Ball 2019: The Strokes, Lil Wayne, The 1975, and More

Governors Ball 2019 The Strokes The 1975 Lil Wayne Tyler the Creator
CREDIT: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

The lineup for the New-York-City-based Governors Ball festival has been announced. Taking place on Randall’s Island from May 31 through June 2, the headliners of this year’s festival will be Tyler, the Creator, Florence + the Machine, and The Strokes. There will also be performances by Lil Wayne, The 1975, Kacey Musgraves, SZA, Mitski, Nas, Brockhampton, Blood Orange, Vince Staples, Playboi Carti, Ty Dolla $ign, Charli XCX, SOB x RBE, Sheck Wes, U.S. Girls and more. Notably, Julian Casablancas will perform twice, with his solo band The Voidz as well as The Strokes. General admission and other ticket packages for the festival are available here. See the full line-up below.

governors-ball-2019
Winston Cook-Wilson
Tags: Florence + The Machine, governors ball, Kacey Musgraves, lil wayne, Mitski, SZA, The 1975, the strokes, tyler the creator