Governors Ball 2019: The Strokes, Lil Wayne, The 1975, and More

The lineup for the New-York-City-based Governors Ball festival has been announced. Taking place on Randall’s Island from May 31 through June 2, the headliners of this year’s festival will be Tyler, the Creator, Florence + the Machine, and The Strokes. There will also be performances by Lil Wayne, The 1975, Kacey Musgraves, SZA, Mitski, Nas, Brockhampton, Blood Orange, Vince Staples, Playboi Carti, Ty Dolla $ign, Charli XCX, SOB x RBE, Sheck Wes, U.S. Girls and more. Notably, Julian Casablancas will perform twice, with his solo band The Voidz as well as The Strokes. General admission and other ticket packages for the festival are available here. See the full line-up below.