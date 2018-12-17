The Strokes have announced a headlining appearance at the 2019 Bilbao BBK Live Festival in Bilbao, Spain, where they’ll join the likes of Thom Yorke, Weezer, Vince Staples, and Nils Frahm on a star-studded lineup. It will be the band’s first performance since their 2017 tour, and, per Consequence of Sound, marks the beginning of their “global comeback,” which will include future international dates.

While The Strokes have been largely off duty since 2017, Julian Casablancas has stayed busy with his band The Voidz. After The Voidz’s sophomore album Virtue was released this past March, Casabalancas and co. spent much of the summer and fall performing behind it; they shared bills with Beck and Phoenix throughout the U.S. and Europe before finishing up in Iceland in November. The 2019 Bilbao BBK Live Festival is scheduled to take place July 11-13; for more information or to pick up a ticket, check out the festival website.