Stream Takeoff’s New Album The Last Rocket

Migos rapper Takeoff has released his debut solo album The Last Rocket, which he announced last week just before releasing the album’s single “Last Memory.” The rapper also hosted a listening party, where he announced the album’s title and noted that it would feature production from DJ Durel and Cassius Jay.

Earlier this year, Takeoff’s Migos groupmate Quavo released his solo debut album Quavo Huncho. In 2017, Quavo released Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, his collaborative album with Travis Scott. Migos’ latest effort Culture II dropped in January, one year after the release of their album Culture. Hear The Last Rocket below.