New Music \
Stream Migos’ New Album Culture II
On the eve of Culture’s one-year anniversary, Migos have released the album’s sequel Culture II. The project includes singles “Stir Fry,” “Supastars,” and the Nicki Minaj and Cardi B-featuring posse cut “MotorSport.” The star-studded production credits include contributions from Pharrell (“Stir Fry”), Kanye West (“BBO”), and Metro Boomin (“Higher We Go”). The release follows a controversial promotional cycle marred by Offset’s homophobic lyrics on a recent YFN Lucci song, for which the group member apologized. Quavo and Offset have both released full-length projects in the months since Culture shot the rappers into the pop stratosphere. Listen to the new album below.