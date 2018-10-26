Takeoff – “Last Memory”

Just two weeks after Quavo released his debut solo album Quavo Huncho, Migos groupmate Takeoff has dropped a new solo single titled ‘Last Memory.” Earlier this week, the rapper hosted a listening party where he announced that his upcoming album, titled The Last Rocket, would feature production from DJ Durel and Cassius Jay and be released on November 2.

In 2017, Quavo released Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, his collaborative album with Travis Scott. As a group, Migos latest album Culture II arrived in January on the eve of the first anniversary of their album Culture. The group is currently on tour with Drake as part of their Aubrey & The Three Migos North American tour. Quavo recently premiered a clip of a new song he wrote for LeBron James on ESPN as part of a new partnership between Quality Control and the network. In August, he released the songs “Workin Me,” “Lamb Talk,” and “Bubblegum.” Hear Takeoff’s “Last Memory” below.