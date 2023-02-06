Grammys 2023: Stars Pay Tribute to Christine McVie, Loretta Lynn, Takeoff

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Mick Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow, and Bonnie Raitt did the honors
Quavo
Quavo performing in tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy (Credit: Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

A host of music stars took the stage tonight (Feb. 5) during the 65th annual Grammy Awards’ In Memoriam segment to pay tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, country icon Loretta Lynn, and Migos member Takeoff, all of whom passed away in 2022.

Kacey Musgraves offered a solo acoustic rendition of Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” with Lynn’s name emblazoned on the headstock of her guitar and a large flower arrangement at her feet. Musgraves has long been vocal about her love for the legendary artist, who died at 90 last October. The pair previously performed together at the 2014 CMA Awards.

Afterwards, Maverick City Music and Migos’ Quavo saluted Takeoff with “Without You,” which was released as a single last month. “I wish I had a time machine / Just so you can take a ride with me / I miss how you smile at me,” Quavo rapped. “But I know it don’t work that way / I’m a see you again some day.” The performance segued into an uplifting rendition of Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again.”

Takeoff was murdered on Nov. 1 during a dispute outside a Houston bowling alley. His alleged killer, Patrick Clark, was arrested in December but recently released on bail pending a March 9 hearing in the case.

Steve Lacy

Also Read

Grammys 2023: Steve Lacy Gets a Lift From Thundercat on ‘Bad Habit’

The final performance of the In Memoriam segment came from Sheryl Crow on piano, Mick Fleetwood on a bongo drum slung around his shoulder, and Bonnie Raitt on vocals as they covered the McVie-penned “Songbird” from Fleetwood Mac’s classic album Rumours. Crow handled the first verse and Raitt the second, with the pair then teaming for the chorus. Fleetwood doffed his white top hat at the song’s conclusion.

Crow was once mentioned as a possible McVie replacement in the 2000s before she returned to Fleetwood Mac in 2014. McVie died last November at the age of 79.

In the last 30 minutes of the ceremony, Raitt stunned the room by winning song of the year for “Just Like That” in a category featuring Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Beyoncé. “Oh my god — I’m so surprised,” Raitt said from the stage about the song, which was inspired by the late John Prine. “This is just an unreal moment. I don’t write a lot of songs, but I’m so proud that you appreciate this one.”

(Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images)

Jonathan Cohen

