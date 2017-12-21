Travis Scott and Migos member Quavo have released their joint album Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. The two artists last collaborated on the Culture ballad, “Kelly Price.” The project features cover art by storied illustrator Ralph Steadman of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas fame. Producers include Murda Beatz, Southside, Cardo, and Mike Dean. Migos mates Offset and Takeoff contribute guest verses. Each song also features someone named Huncho Jack. To find out who that is, stream the album below.