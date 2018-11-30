Hear 3 New Songs From Kaytranada

Kaytranada has released three new collaborative singles: “It Was Meant 2 B,” “Nothin Like U” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and “Chances” with Shay Lila. The groove-heavy R&B tracks arrive with instrumental versions of “Nothin Like U” and “Chances” perfect for remixes and DJ sets.

In October, Kaytranada produced Mick Jenkins’ “Understood,” as well as Cassie’s “Don’t Play It Safe” in 2017. He also released an official remix of Gorillaz’s “Strobelite” last year. His latest album 99.9% dropped back in 2016. Ty Dolla $ign’s MihTy album with Jeremih was released in October. His Beach House 3 project debuted last year. Check out Kaytranda’s new singles below.