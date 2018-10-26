Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih’s new collaborative project Mih-Ty is out now via Def Jam. The album features both previously released singles: the angsty “Goin Thru Some Thangz” and the Keni Burke-samplling sex jam “The Light.” In an interview with L.A.’s Power 106, the artists said Mih-Ty represents a unique fusion of their signature styles. “We soakin’ the sheets up,” said Jeremih. “For all the ladies, for all the fellas to ride to.”

Produced mostly by Hitmaka aka Yung Berg, the album features guest appearances from French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, and Chris Brown, all of whom have collaborated with Ty Dolla and/or Jeremih in some way, shape, or form in the past.

Ty Dolla $ign, in particular, has had a huge 2018 as one of hip hop’s most in-demand featured guests. His vocals have appeared on almost every release from Kanye’s camp this year, as well as on Drake’s Scorpion and Migos’ Culture II, but Mih-Ty marks his first full-length of the year. His most recent release was last year’s excellent and underrated Beach House 3, which itself featured a Jeremih collaboration and several contributions from Hitmaka. Jeremih’s most recent project was The Chocolate Box, which dropped as a standalone EP earlier this year.

Stream Mih-Ty below.