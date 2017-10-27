Stream Ty Dolla $ign’s New Album Beach House 3

Ty Dolla $ign’s sophomore album, Beach House 3, is now available to stream. The album includes a number of power-play collaborations, such as “Dawsin’s Breek” and “Message In A Bottle” with Jeremih; “Don’t Judge Me,” with Future and Swae Lee; and “Love U Better,” featuring The-Dream and Lil Wayne.

Beach House 3 follows Ty’s 2015 debut Free TC. The rapper became a more established force in hip-hop after his breakout appearance on Fifth Harmony’s chart-climbing 2016 hit “Work From Home.”

Stream Beach House 3 below: