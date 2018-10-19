Teyana Taylor has released a remix of “Gonna Love Me,” a track from her Kanye-West-produced album K.T.S.E., featuring three notable members of the Wu-Tang Clan. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Raekwon all contribute sensually-minded new verses to the new “Wu-Tey” remix of the laid-back, Delfonics-sampling track. (Method Man is “too grown for Netflix and chill.”)

Taylor appeared alongside Kanye West during his controversial Saturday Night Live appearance last month to perform the new song “We Got Love.” Sampling issues prevented Taylor from releasing the version of K.T.S.E. she had originally planned to release in June, and it now seems like her desired updated edition of the album will not be seeing the light of day. K.T.S.E. was the final of five G.O.O.D. Music albums produced by Kanye West (during his sojourn in Jackson Hole, Wyoming) released this summer. It followed Pusha T’s Daytona, Kid Cudi and Kanye West’s Kids See Ghosts, Kanye West’s ye, and Nas’ Nasir.

The Wu-Tang Clan, meanwhile, were recently featured on a track called “Wu Tang Forever” on Logic’s Young Sinatra IV mixtape. The group also had a order for a 10-episode, RZA-co-created scripted series about their career confirmed at Hulu earlier this month. Listen to Teyana Taylor’s “Gonna Love Me” remix below.