Stream Teyana Taylor’s New Album K.T.S.E.
After a lengthy delay, Teyana Taylor has finally released her new album K.T.S.E. Executive produced by Kanye West, the album is the fifth in a stretch of Kanye-produced albums that started with Pusha T’s Daytona and included releases from Kid Cudi, Nas, and a Kanye solo album. Like the others, the album premiered at a listening party, this time in Los Angeles on Thursday night. In 2016, Taylor appeared in Ye’s “Fade” video. The title allegedly stands for “Keep That Same Energy,” which was rumored to be the album’s original title. The release includes guest features from Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign. Hear K.T.S.E. below.