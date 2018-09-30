News \
Watch Kanye West and Teyana Taylor Perform “We Got Love” on SNL
Kanye West was the musical guest on tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live. In his second performance of the night, Kanye joined the stage with Teyana Taylor to premiere a new song called “We Got Love.” The song, which leaked earlier this summer, also includes a voice memo from Lauryn Hill, which Taylor has hinted at on Twitter. Earlier in the night, he performed his recent hit “I Love It” with Lil Pump. Watch a clip of the performance below.
New song by #KanyeWest and #TeyanaTaylor on #SNL pic.twitter.com/muo0kt45L0
— Carl Kelly (@CarlKellyDMV) September 30, 2018