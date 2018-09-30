Kanye West was the musical guest on tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live. In his second performance of the night, Kanye joined the stage with Teyana Taylor to premiere a new song called “We Got Love.” The song, which leaked earlier this summer, also includes a voice memo from Lauryn Hill, which Taylor has hinted at on Twitter. Earlier in the night, he performed his recent hit “I Love It” with Lil Pump. Watch a clip of the performance below.

New song by #KanyeWest and #TeyanaTaylor on #SNL pic.twitter.com/muo0kt45L0

— Carl Kelly (@CarlKellyDMV) September 30, 2018