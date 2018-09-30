Watch Kanye West and Lil Pump Perform “I Love It” in Water Bottle Costumes on SNL

Kanye West was the musical guest on tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live. In his first appearance, the rapper performed his recent single “I Love It” alongside Lil Pump. Instead of dressing in jumbo, Roblox costumes like the song’s original video at the PornHub awards, the two rappers donned Fiji and Perrier costumes in reference to the song’s lyric about sparkling water. TMZ also recently reported that Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, 070 Shake would also be appearing on the show. West’s second performance was the song “We Got Love” alongside Teyana Taylor.

The performance capped another eventful and stupid week for West, who wore a Make America Great Again hat along with a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt during a visit to The Fader’s offices, where he called Donald Trump and Alex Jones “matrix-breakers,” among other ridiculous statements. He also said he regrets not defending XXXTentacion and A$AP Bari, both of whom were accused of rape. West also said he would be releasing a new album, titled Yandhi, after SNL, but the status of that is unclear in light of him not performing any new songs. In less depressing news, he threw out the first pitch at a recent Chicago White Sox game along with his son Saint.

Watch footage of the “I Love It” performance, featuring a video projection of Adele Givens below.