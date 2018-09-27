Kanye West has confirmed via social media that his rumored upcoming endeavor called Yandhi is in fact an album, and that, bearing out his own past hints, it will indeed be out on Saturday (September 29). He specified Saturday “night,” and acknowledged the competition he will have that weekend in terms of high-profile hip-hop releases. “We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely,” West wrote. Wayne’s Tha Carter V has been delayed and anticipated for years, and is scheduled to be released tomorrow. West first posted about the release date for Yandhi prior to Wayne’s announcement this week.

West continued: “The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time.” Kanye, it seems, will not alleging conspiracy and fraud if (when?) Weezy’s album beats his to #1. Presumably, he’s just happy he has a new Top 10 single on the books.

West is also scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live’s season premiere on Saturday. Just some Kanye Twitter news: Following the album announcement, West tweeted an image of Google results for “Adam Driver,” who is hosting SNL this weekend, which seems to highlight a split image for a Hollywood Reporter piece which puts Kanye’s face before Driver’s.